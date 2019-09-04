Zuma sounds ‘assassination’ plot warning at Watson’s funeral

The corruption-embroiled Gavin Watson may have been murdered in a geopolitical assassination plot aimed at taking control of the country – if former president and intelligence guru Jacob Zuma is to be believed.

Leading mourners in the song Senzeni na (What have we done)?, Zuma put forward the theory on Tuesday when he addressed hundreds of mourners, including ANC stalwarts, gathered at Port Elizabeth’s Feather Market Centre to pay their final respects to Watson.

A staunch funder and supporter of the ANC, Watson, who controlled African Global Operations (formerly Bosasa), was buried in his hometown a week after he crashed his company’s Toyota Corolla into a bridge pillar within the OR Tambo International Airport precinct.

He had parked the car he normally drove – a blue BMW X5 – at the company’s offices the Sunday before he died because of apparent mechanical issues.

Watson died the week he was to testify before a SA Revenue Services inquiry into his tax affairs.