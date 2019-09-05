Children, teachers treated for respiratory distress after gas leak

About 23 school children and teachers from Muizenberg High School in Cape Town were treated for respiratory distress and some were taken to hospital after a gas leak.

The city's fire and rescue services spokesperson Jermaine Carelse said fire engines and rescue vehicles were dispatched to the school shortly after 11am Thursday after fumes filled its corridors.

"Information we have at the moment indicates liquid chlorine was thrown into a blocked drain inside the male ablution facility. We currently have two fire engines, two rescue vehicles and various ambulance services assisting in treating the patients," he said.

School principal Leonie Jacobsen said that maintenance staff were trying to unblock one of the toilets when a drain cleaner caused strong fumes, which resulted in some children and staff struggling to breathe.