Circumstances of Amy-Leigh's kidnapping raise these questions

When the news broke that Amy-Leigh had been reunited with her family, questions about the circumstances of the kidnapping were raised by concerned citizens on social media.

Here are four questions:

Why was her younger brother, Jayden, pushed out of the way as she was thrust into the kidnappers' car?

TimesLIVE reported that the gang of four men who snatched Amy-Leigh from a drop-off point at Laerskool Kollegepark had pushed Jayden out of the way as she was thrust into their car.

Horn said the boy, 5, had been knocked to the ground.

Why didn't the kidnappers attempt to steal the car?

A private investigator who specialises in tracing missing children, Wendy Pascoe, described the abduction of Amy-Lee de Jager as “beyond strange”. She told TimesLIVE that the incident wasn't something they usually see with kidnappings.

"This is not an everyday occurrence and I don’t want to say too much. What is odd is that the vehicle wasn’t taken, but the child was. Usually when children go missing in circumstances like this, it is because they are caught up in an effort to steal a car."

Was this a random kidnapping?

According to a MailOnline report, a source close to the family said the incident was "clearly not a random attack".

"You can only imagine what is going through the minds of her mother and father but this was clearly not a random attack and this had been planned."

How long had the kidnappers been planning the abduction?

TimesLIVE reported that a member of the School Governing Body (SGB) Andries Pienaar said they were shocked and disturbed by what happened.

"You can clearly see that this was a well-planned abduction because they snatched the child from the mother," he said.