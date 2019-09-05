South Africa

Cop busted for writing his own sick notes since 2013

05 September 2019 - 07:48 By Nonkululeko Njilo
The police officer and his wife allegedly sold medical certificates and prescriptions.
The police officer and his wife allegedly sold medical certificates and prescriptions.
Image: 123RF/seoterra

A suspicious-looking sick note has unmasked a police warrant officer and his wife for running a bogus doctor's certificate and prescription scam going back to 2013.

The Limpopo policeman - who was busted on Wednesday - had allegedly issued more than 20 sick certificates to himself. His wife managed to evade arrest, and is believed to be on the run.

"This arrest is the result of acts of fraud dating from 2013 until this year, after a suspicious-looking medical certificate, purportedly issued by a certain medical doctor, was submitted with a leave form in Seshego," explained police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe.

Cape Town doctor fired for wanting to ‘fix two chairs’

Two doctors, who are studying to become anaesthetists, have approached the CCMA after one was fired from Tygerberg Hospital and another suspended ...
News
2 weeks ago

The couple from Polokwane also allegedly sold sick notes for R200. "The couple was allegedly selling sick notes and prescriptions . . . The warrant officer allegedly issued over 20 sick notes to himself during this period," said Ngoepe.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the wife of the 53-year-old officer, attached to protection and security services, had previously worked for a doctor in the area.

When she was fired, she allegedly stole documents bearing the doctor's letterhead.

Limpopo acting provincial police commissioner Major General Samuel Manala welcomed the arrest.

"The arrest of this member should send a very strong message to those few individuals in the SAPS who are still perpetrating any form of criminality, that they cannot hide and once they are caught, harsh measures will be taken against them," he said.

The officer is expected to appear before the Seshego magistrate's court on charges of fraud soon.

Ngoepe said the a manhunt was under way for the officer's wife.

READ MORE

A bogus CV, even on social media, can land you behind bars

Making bogus claims about your degree could land you in hot water — and behind bars
News
2 weeks ago

Bogus City Power official nabbed 'soliciting bribe' from customer

A man posing as a City Power official has been arrested for allegedly soliciting a bribe from a resident in Lenasia South.
News
2 months ago

Facebook to reduce the spread of misleading health claims

Posts with sensational health claims or solicitation using health-related claims will have reduced distribution.
News
2 months ago

Most read

  1. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  2. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  3. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  4. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa
  5. Rescuer describes how kidnapped Amy-Leigh was found on dark street South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X