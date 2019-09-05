Cop busted for writing his own sick notes since 2013

The couple from Polokwane also allegedly sold sick notes for R200. "The couple was allegedly selling sick notes and prescriptions . . . The warrant officer allegedly issued over 20 sick notes to himself during this period," said Ngoepe.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the wife of the 53-year-old officer, attached to protection and security services, had previously worked for a doctor in the area.

When she was fired, she allegedly stole documents bearing the doctor's letterhead.

Limpopo acting provincial police commissioner Major General Samuel Manala welcomed the arrest.

"The arrest of this member should send a very strong message to those few individuals in the SAPS who are still perpetrating any form of criminality, that they cannot hide and once they are caught, harsh measures will be taken against them," he said.

The officer is expected to appear before the Seshego magistrate's court on charges of fraud soon.

Ngoepe said the a manhunt was under way for the officer's wife.