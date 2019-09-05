It will soon be back to school for Amy'Leigh de Jager after kidnap ordeal

The school’s management confirmed at the briefing that due process had been followed in the appointment of the teacher. She was interviewed and reference checks were done.

Lesufi thanked parents for not removing their children from the school and expressed relief that Amy’Leigh was found safe.

SGB chairperson Andries Pienaar said parents arrived at the school on Thursday to thank the staff. "The police did a marvellous job here and we would like to thank them," he added.

Pienaar said the school was shocked and disappointed that one of the arrested suspects was a teacher at the school. She was well known in the community, he added.

"During the interview process, she was the top candidate and received the highest score. She also received a good reference from the previous local school she worked at," he said.