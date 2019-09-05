South Africa

Law enforcement agencies unite to catch Cape Town 'cop killers'

05 September 2019 - 17:59 By Aron Hyman
The scene in Sweet Home Farms after two City of Cape Town law enforcement officers were shot on September 4 2019.
Image: Twitter/Lima Charlie 1

While Cape Town mourns the murder of two law enforcement officers, it  commended the police for its quick response which led to the arrests of five people.

Officers Jan Nieuwenhuys, 49, and Simtembile Nyangiwe, 43, were shot on Wednesday and had their firearms and radios stolen while providing protection for municipal contractors in Philippi.

Niewenhuys had 25 years’ service and was due to retire at the end of the year. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

Nyangiwe was a father of three children, the youngest a baby of 11 months. He was the family's breadwinner and also took care of his elderly mother.

“Both men were dedicated officers and loving family men. They were breadwinners and their loss will be felt on many levels,” mayoral committee member for safety and security JP Smith said on Thursday.

“I visited both families, and while I could offer words of comfort, it is a painful reminder that our law enforcement officers go out each day and put their lives on the line to protect vulnerable communities.”

Smith commended the police, rescue agencies, and law enforcement for “uniting” soon after the officers were shot.

“Our spirits have been bolstered by the quick action of the police, as mere hours after the incident five people were arrested in connection with the shooting and the officers' firearms were recovered,” he said.

“Information obtained at the scene led police to a shack in the Ramaphosa informal settlement, where four men and a woman were found with four firearms. Two of these were the weapons belonging to our slain officers.”

