Law enforcement agencies unite to catch Cape Town 'cop killers'

While Cape Town mourns the murder of two law enforcement officers, it commended the police for its quick response which led to the arrests of five people.

Officers Jan Nieuwenhuys, 49, and Simtembile Nyangiwe, 43, were shot on Wednesday and had their firearms and radios stolen while providing protection for municipal contractors in Philippi.

Niewenhuys had 25 years’ service and was due to retire at the end of the year. He leaves behind his wife and four children.

Nyangiwe was a father of three children, the youngest a baby of 11 months. He was the family's breadwinner and also took care of his elderly mother.