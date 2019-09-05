South Africa

Missing 12-year-old school girl 'dropped off at police station' by bakkie

05 September 2019 - 07:37 By Iavan Pijoos
Twelve-year-old Shariefa Adams was reunited with her family on Wednesday.
Twelve-year-old Shariefa Adams was reunited with her family on Wednesday.
Image: Supplied

The Grade 4 learner from Robertson in the Western Cape who went missing over the weekend, has been found.

Dagbreek Primary School principal  Neville Padiachy told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning that Shariefa Adams had been found just before 6pm on Wednesday.

"It is believed that a bakkie dropped her off at the police station. She had apparently been in the Swellendam area," Padiachy said.

Twelve-year-old Adams, who lives with her 81-year-old grandmother, went for a walk to the shop on Friday evening and vanished.

The young girl is no stranger to hardship, having lost her mother two years ago, and never having a father figure in her life.

Padiachy, who visited the family with the police on Wednesday, said Adams looked happy to be back at home.

"She looked good, very emotional but happy to be back at home. She will not be returning to school today, I think they still want to send her for a medical examination," he said.

READ MORE

'We are praying for her safe return' - principal of missing Western Cape girl

Hope. That's all that the community of Robertson in the Western Cape have after the disappearance of a 12-year-old girl.
News
18 hours ago

Schoolgirl, 12, left home to walk to shop - and vanished

Western Cape police are searching for a 12-year-old girl who went missing in Robertson this week.
News
23 hours ago

Most read

  1. Amy-Leigh reunited with family after abduction from Vaal school South Africa
  2. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  3. Missing UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was 'bludgeoned with a scale' in post ... South Africa
  4. Post office where UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana was killed closes its doors ... South Africa
  5. Rescuer describes how kidnapped Amy-Leigh was found on dark street South Africa

Latest Videos

Protesters break through police barricade at World Economic Forum in Cape Town
Hurricane Dorian worsens in tourism-dependent Bahamas
X