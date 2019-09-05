Missing 12-year-old school girl 'dropped off at police station' by bakkie

The Grade 4 learner from Robertson in the Western Cape who went missing over the weekend, has been found.

Dagbreek Primary School principal Neville Padiachy told TimesLIVE on Thursday morning that Shariefa Adams had been found just before 6pm on Wednesday.

"It is believed that a bakkie dropped her off at the police station. She had apparently been in the Swellendam area," Padiachy said.

Twelve-year-old Adams, who lives with her 81-year-old grandmother, went for a walk to the shop on Friday evening and vanished.

The young girl is no stranger to hardship, having lost her mother two years ago, and never having a father figure in her life.

Padiachy, who visited the family with the police on Wednesday, said Adams looked happy to be back at home.

"She looked good, very emotional but happy to be back at home. She will not be returning to school today, I think they still want to send her for a medical examination," he said.