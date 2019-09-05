South Africa

Tributes pour in for hanging victims Ayakha and her three siblings

05 September 2019 - 11:43 By Cebelihle Bhengu
Pinetown Girls' High school principal Sibongile Njapha comforts two pupils at the school on Wednesday. The girls were friends of Ayakha Jiyane, a grade 11 pupil, who was hanged, allegedly by her stepfather.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

The murder of four KwaZulu-Natal siblings is the latest crime to shock the nation, and tributes for the three young children and a teenager are flooding social media.

Ayakha Jiyane, a grade 11 pupil at Pinetown Girls' High School, was allegedly hanged by her stepfather. Her lifeless body was discovered by police in a bushy area in New Germany.

Her three younger siblings, Khwezi, Siphosethu and Kuhlekonke Mpungose were discovered by their mother on Tuesday afternoon, hanged inside their home.

On Tuesday afternoon, just before she was killed, Ayakha told her friends: “If anything happens, just know I was kidnapped ... Something has happened to me.”

The government is being called out on social media for not doing enough to ensure the safety of vulnerable members of society. Other social media users sent messages of support to the children's mother, Xolile Mpungose.

