South Africa

WATCH | Thousands fill Cape Town streets for second day of gender violence protests

05 September 2019 - 18:30 By TIMESLIVE

Thousands of people took to the streets of Cape Town on September 5 2019 to voice their anger over the violent murders of women and children in recent weeks.

President Cyril Ramaphosa addressed the crowd outside parliament, but protesters booed him and continued their march to the Cape Town International Convention Centre (CTICC) where the World Economic Forum is being held.

Some of the protesters said that they had only one demand for gender-based violence perpetrators: the death penalty.

Ramaphosa agreed with the protesters that violence against women and children should "come to an end".

