Wrap| All the details on SA's anti-femicide protests and shutdowns
The deaths of Uyinene Mrwetyana, Leighandre ‘Baby Lee’ Jegels, and Janika Mallo, who were all brutally killed by men in this country over the past week, have sparked various movements across the nation.
Some of these movements are set to disrupt the World Economic Forum that is taking place in Cape Town.
Here is what you need to know:
Am I Next
The Am I Next movement has garnered support across the nation. This in the wake of the frustrations of many South African women who have grown tired of the perceived inaction displayed by the government.
This week, South Africans learnt that first-year UCT film student Mrwetyana was allegedly murdered by a Post Office employee, Jegels was murdered by her estranged police officer boyfriend and Mallo was raped and found with her head bashed in her grandmother's yard.
The country also heard of the gruesome murders of Nolunde Vumsindo, Meghan Cremer, Jesse Hess and many others.
#DearMrPresident— #AmINext #SAShutdown #Uyinene (@AneleMda) September 3, 2019
(4-6th Sept) SA will be hosting World Economic Forum Africa Summit #WEFA19 in Cape Town, so most foreign presidents will be there. How about we all go there, embarrass him in front of the whole world
Hashtag is #OccupyWEFA19#AmINextProtest #shutdownsouthafrica pic.twitter.com/B6OBUQetEo
Women safe space protest
There will be a peaceful protest on 9 September 2019 from 07:30 at Wits great hall piazza until women’s voice are heard.#WSSProtest #Womensafespaceprotest #SAShutdown #shutdownsouthafrica #Hatfield #AmINext #UyineneMrwetyana #RIPUyinene pic.twitter.com/tlv2GDx9Ka— Wits SEBS Council (@SEBS_Council) September 4, 2019
SA women unite
#savewomenunite #SAShutdown #JusticeForWomen— dréMadeMe (@kc_adaline) September 4, 2019
You strike a woman , you strike a rock
Date : 21 September pic.twitter.com/BlSVm2OAEQ
March for women by men
SA shutdown
Thursday 9:00am - Cape Town at Parliament. #SAShutdown pic.twitter.com/T1AOVhOYAQ— Sam Harper (@SleighHarper) September 2, 2019
Petition
More than 500,000 people have signed a petition calling for the death penalty to be implemented in South Africa.
By Wednesday, a change.org petition had gained over 531,642 signatures. Another petition was launched which called on parliament to declare gender-based violence a state of emergency in the country.
This petition received more than 422,484 signatures.