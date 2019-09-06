South Africa

Durban man shot dead at service station

06 September 2019 - 17:05 By LWANDILE BHENGU
A 62-year old man was shot several times in KwaMashu on Friday morning.
Image: Supplied

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead outside a service station on Friday.

Police said the man, 62, was in his vehicle at a service station in KwaMashu, in northern Durban, when an unknown person got out of a car and shot him.

"An unknown gunman allegedly shot the victim while he was seated in his vehicle. He sustained gunshot wounds to the neck and chest,” said KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said that a case of murder was being investigated by Ntuzuma police.

