Durban man shot dead at service station

KwaZulu-Natal police are investigating a case of murder after a man was shot dead outside a service station on Friday.

Police said the man, 62, was in his vehicle at a service station in KwaMashu, in northern Durban, when an unknown person got out of a car and shot him.

"An unknown gunman allegedly shot the victim while he was seated in his vehicle. He sustained gunshot wounds to the neck and chest,” said KZN police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele.

Mbele said that a case of murder was being investigated by Ntuzuma police.