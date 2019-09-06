LISTEN | EFF releases a song in support of woman and children abuse victims

It is a song of condolence for women and children who have endured abuse at the hands of men.

The party is no stranger to releasing songs, as this one joins many others including Asinamali and Azania, in which party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi is the lead singer.

The latest one is titled Mama sula izinyembezi, which loosely translates to "mother, wipe your tears". The two-minute teaser was shared on Twitter and its full version, more than four minutes long, is on YouTube.