South Africa

Meticulous police work puts man in jail for rapes committed 15 years ago

06 September 2019 - 11:19 By ERNEST MABUZA
Lesia Jacob Mokoena, 36, has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for rapes he committed in 2004. He is presently serving 20 years for a third rape.
Lesia Jacob Mokoena, 36, has been sentenced to 60 years in jail for rapes he committed in 2004. He is presently serving 20 years for a third rape.
Image: Allan Swart/123RF

Unrelenting and meticulous police work has resulted in the conviction and sentencing of a man who raped two women in separate incidents in southern Free State 15 years ago.

Const Josephine Rani said the 36-year-old man committed the first offence at the age of 21, when he and an accomplice raped an 18-year-old woman in April 2004 in Oranjeville in the Free State.

Then Lesia Jacob Mokoena and an accomplice raped another woman, aged 19, in July that year, after assaulting her boyfriend. Five years later, Mokoena was arrested for a third rape. He was convicted and sentenced to 20 years' imprisonment, a term he is currently serving.

DNA evidence obtained from the third rape helped police link him to the two 2004 rapes.

The high court, sitting in Zamdela in Sasolsburg, on Tuesday sentenced Mokoena to 60 years in prison for rape, one year for common assault and three years for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

The whereabouts of Mokoena's accomplice are not known.

Man sentenced to life imprisonment for rape of mentally challenged niece

A 44-year-old man who raped his 17-year-old mentally challenged niece in Bloemfontein earlier this year will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
News
23 hours ago

76% of SA police stations without rape kits but shortage will be fixed: Cele

Police minister Bheki Cele has assured parliament that all police stations across the country will have sufficient rape kits by the end of next month.
Politics
1 day ago

University of Free State investigating campus rape claim

The University of the Free State is investigating reports circulating about the alleged rape of a student on campus.
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  3. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  4. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer was a devoted churchgoer, say neighbours South Africa
  5. Rescuer describes how kidnapped Amy'Leigh was found on dark street South Africa

Latest Videos

‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
Nigerians in SA call for end to xenophobic attacks
X