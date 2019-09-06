South Africa

Nursing student abducted at Cape Town hospital, raped in bushes

06 September 2019 - 12:25 By Iavan Pijoos
A 21-year-old Cape Peninsula University of Technology student was kidnapped from outside the Tygerberg Hospital and raped.
A 21-year-old university student was abducted at a Cape Town hospital and raped in the bushes next to a court, police said on Friday.

Police spokesperson Cpt FC van Wyk said the student was kidnapped from the pedestrian gate when leaving Tygerberg Hospital in Parow on Tuesday evening.

She was raped in the bushes next to Bishop Lavis magistrate's court, about 7km away.

No arrests had been made.

The Cape Peninsula University of Technology (CPUT) student has been receiving counselling and medical care at the Karl Bremer Hospital's Thuthuzela Care Centre.

The attack comes in the wake of countrywide protests against the increasing incidence of rape and attacks on women and children.

