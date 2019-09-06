Police arrest seven men after explosive cash heist

Police on Friday welcomed the arrests of seven alleged cash-in-transit robbers.

According to police, the gang hit a cash van at Kliprivier, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday at about 5pm, using explosives to blow up the vehicle. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

But it wasn't long before the gang was apprehended.

"Seven suspects aged between 35 and 54 were arrested in GaMmakau, Akasia, Ennerdale, Palm Ridge and Katlehong within a day after the alleged CIT robbery. During the arrest, two rifles with ammunition, a signal jammer and a luxury SUV were recovered. The SUV was reported stolen in Akasia in last month," police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

The suspects will be appearing in various courts next week facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a signal jammer, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of prohibited firearms.

Police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole commended the officers for the swift arrests.

"I am pleased that members continue to arrest perpetrators of these heinous crimes, therefore alleviating the fear that these crimes seek to instil in our communities as we continue to stamp the authority of the state," he said.

The Hawks have taken over the case.