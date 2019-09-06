South Africa

Police arrest seven men after explosive cash heist

06 September 2019 - 18:42 By TimesLIVE
Police on Friday arrested seven men accused of being behind a cash-in-transit heist south of Johannesburg on Thursday.
Police on Friday arrested seven men accused of being behind a cash-in-transit heist south of Johannesburg on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Police on Friday welcomed the arrests of seven alleged cash-in-transit robbers.

According to police, the gang hit a cash van at Kliprivier, south of Johannesburg, on Thursday at about 5pm, using explosives to blow up the vehicle. They fled the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

But it wasn't long before the gang was apprehended.

"Seven suspects aged between 35 and 54 were arrested in GaMmakau, Akasia, Ennerdale, Palm Ridge and Katlehong within a day after the alleged CIT robbery. During the arrest, two rifles with ammunition, a signal jammer and a luxury SUV were recovered. The SUV was reported stolen in Akasia in last month," police spokesperson Col Brenda Muridili said in a statement.

The suspects will be appearing in various courts next week facing charges of armed robbery, possession of a signal jammer, possession of a stolen vehicle and possession of prohibited firearms.

Police commissioner Gen Khehla John Sitole commended the officers for the swift arrests.

"I am pleased that members continue to arrest perpetrators of these heinous crimes, therefore alleviating the fear that these crimes seek to instil in our communities as we continue to stamp the authority of the state," he said.

The Hawks have taken over the case.

MORE

Gotcha! Cops intercept gang of 12 en route to 'cash van heist' in Soweto

Twelve armed men were intercepted on Wednesday en route allegedly to carry out a  cash-in-transit heist in Soweto.
News
1 day ago

WATCH | Cash-in-transit robber, who was an international MMA fighter, dies after botched heist

A cash-in-transit robber who was killed alongside one of his accomplices during an attempted heist in KwaMashu, north of Durban, on Monday has been ...
News
1 week ago

Two killed and 11 arrested after police intercept heist suspects in Nkandla

A possible Women's Day heist was thwarted when police intercepted 13 suspects believed to be en route to commit a business or cash-in-transit robbery ...
News
4 weeks ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  3. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  4. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer was a devoted churchgoer, say neighbours South Africa
  5. WATCH | Father cries as he's accused of killing his four children South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X