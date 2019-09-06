Police launch search for missing Limpopo teen

Police announced on Friday they had launched a "massive search operation" for a missing Limpopo teenager - 10 days after she was last seen.

In a statement on Friday night, provincial police spokesperson Const Maphure Manamela said that 18-year-old Maswanganyi Matodzi from Tshisaulu village, Thohoyandou, went missing on July 26.

"[She] allegedly left her home at about 8.30pm without informing anyone where she was going. She is medium built, average in height and medium in complexion. It is not clear what type of clothes she was wearing at the time of her disappearance," said Manamela.

Anyone with information on Matodzi has been asked to contact Detective Warrant Officer Mawela at 083 364 2826 or 015 960 1000, or Crime Stop on 0860010111, or go to the nearest police station.