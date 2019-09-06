Slight chance of thunderstorms, rest of the weekend dry for Gauteng
The is a slight chance of thunderstorms across Gauteng on Friday, but the rest of the weekend will be dry.
The SA Weather Services said most of Gauteng's rainfall on Friday comes in the form of morning showers.
Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said the thunderstorms expected for later today will be monitored.
"After today conditions will start clearing and no rainfall is expected for the weekend.
In KwaZulu-Natal there is a 80% chance of rain, especially in the northern parts.
Rain is also expected over Mpumalanga and Limpopo.
No rainfall is expected over Cape Town this weekend.
"On Sunday, the entire country is expected to be clear with no rainfall expected. There may be some cloudy conditions in the eastern parts," Maliage said.
Morning satellite image (05 September). Its a cloudy and rainy start to the day along the south and east coast as well as the adjacent interior. Isolated showers and thundershowers possible over the central interior later today spreading to the eastern parts tonight into tomorrow pic.twitter.com/Kd1SlV9NBt— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) September 5, 2019
Heerlike #reën nou hier in #Mtunzini, #KZN 📸 Martina Cronje Pretorius @SAWeatherServic @sawx_sa_weather @eNCA @eNCAWeather @venter_annette @debeer_anika @ZOPublications @maroelamedia @Netwerk24 @zarsg @huisgenoot pic.twitter.com/6gBZtfAV6F— ReenvalSA (@ReenvalSA) September 5, 2019
Rain in Johannesburg!! How wonderful!! Not a drop all winter but this morning.....oh yes, the sound of raindrops!!! 🌻🌼🌷🌹🌿— Linda Walker (@wa19429308) September 6, 2019
Woke at 2am with the beautiful sound of continious, soft rain falling in Johannesburg. Blessed🙏🏽— Thelma Mac (@L0VI3mac) September 6, 2019