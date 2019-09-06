Slight chance of thunderstorms, rest of the weekend dry for Gauteng

The is a slight chance of thunderstorms across Gauteng on Friday, but the rest of the weekend will be dry.

The SA Weather Services said most of Gauteng's rainfall on Friday comes in the form of morning showers.

Forecaster Mbavhi Maliage said the thunderstorms expected for later today will be monitored.

"After today conditions will start clearing and no rainfall is expected for the weekend.

In KwaZulu-Natal there is a 80% chance of rain, especially in the northern parts.

Rain is also expected over Mpumalanga and Limpopo.

No rainfall is expected over Cape Town this weekend.

"On Sunday, the entire country is expected to be clear with no rainfall expected. There may be some cloudy conditions in the eastern parts," Maliage said.