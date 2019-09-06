South Africa

Two high school pupils commit suicide in one week: 'They were dating'

06 September 2019 - 11:01 By Iavan Pijoos
Two pupils at Noordwyk High Secondary in Midrand killed themselves within days of each other.
Image: iStock

Gauteng MEC for education and youth development Panyaza Lesufi is expected to visit a school in Midrand on Friday morning where two pupils allegedly committed suicide this week.

Department spokesperson Steve Mabona said it happened at Noordwyk High Secondary.

Mabona said a girl is believed to have killed herself on Tuesday. Two days later a boy, said to have been her boyfriend, also killed himself.

"Our psycho-social team of officials are already at the school counselling learners."

Further details were not immediately available.

