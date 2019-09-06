South Africa

WATCH | Cops fire rubber bullets, arrest 50 after Katlehong violent protests

06 September 2019 - 07:58 By emile bosch

Two burnt bodies were discovered in Katlehong on the morning of September 5 2019. Protesters took to the streets allegedly in an attempt to oust foreign nationals from the area.

This was the latest violent protest to hit Gauteng in the space of a week.  

Smoke hung like a cloud over the township as a mob of about 500 people took to the streets, throwing rocks, screaming and leaving a trail of destruction in their wake. 

Police forced protesters deep into the heart of the township, then went from door to door on foot to arrest rioters. 

Armed with rubber bullets and stun grenades, officers made over 50 arrests. 

Police are maintaining a strong presence in the area as further unrest is expected. 

