WATCH | Cyril Ramaphosa visits grieving families of slain EC women

Uyinene Mrwetyana’s name will be hoisted high in the government’s campaign to galvanise the nation against gender-based violence, President Cyril Ramaphosa told her grieving family at their Beacon Bay home on Friday.

The head of state touched down in East London on Friday to console families of three East London women slain allegedly by men close to them in violence against women over the past week.

Ramaphosa said the country had reached a “watershed moment” and a “turning point” on gender-based violence.

Mwetyana, 1920, was allegedly killed by a post office worker in Clarement, Cape Town, last week.

Angelique Clark-Abrahams, 25, was allegedly raped and killed by a man close to her while her son, 6, was in the house in Brookville, East London, on Tuesday.