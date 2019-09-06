South Africa

WATCH| Phew, what a week: SA weekly wrap in two minutes

06 September 2019 - 13:48 By Zama Luthuli

SA politics has had a busy week.

From gender-based violence protests erupting after UCT student Uyinene Mrwetyana's death to six-year-old Amy'Leigh de Jager's kidnapping and return, South Africa has been shaken by national events this past week.

Xenophobic violence has also put the country under the spotlight, with several African countries responding to the ongoing incidents. Just when we thought breaking news would abate, former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe died at the age of 95 after a long illness. 

