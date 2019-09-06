Wheelchair-bound Durban man given a lift as company donates new elevator

Sibusiso Zondi will finally get a permanent taste of freedom after being confined to his South Beach, Durban, flat for two years due to a malfunctioning lift.

This after good Samaritans pledged to fix the elevator.

Zondi, 34, was born with cerebral palsy, a disorder that affects movement and has left him wheelchair-bound. His life was made even harder in 2011 when the lift to his flat stopped working, rendering Zondi, who lives on the eighth floor, a prisoner in his own home.

His story caught the attention of Johannesburg-based elevator company IFE Elevators after TimesLIVE last month recorded Zondi’s first trip out of the flat since 2017 when a group of emergency personnel carried him down the eight flights of stairs and fulfilled his wish of going to the beach.