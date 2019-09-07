South Africa

Clifton beach to get a new des res after R20.35m plot auction

07 September 2019 - 11:02 By Dave Chambers
The plot auctioned for R20.35m this week. Building will start soon on a three-storey, five-bedroom home with a glass elevator.
Image: High Street Auctions

Got R5 in your pocket? It’ll buy you a square centimetre of SA’s most desirable land — and you’ll even get 12c change.

A 417m² plot overlooking Fourth Beach in Clifton, on Cape Town’s Atlantic seaboard, was sold at auction this week for R20.35m, or R4.88/cm².

Clifton parking bay sells for nearly R1m - to a buyer who splurged another R25m on a nearby apartment

A Clifton parking bay overlooking the Atlantic Ocean‚ which went on sale for nearly R1-million last month‚ has been sold.
News
2 years ago

The plot came with approved plans for a three-storey, five-bedroom house and the buyer, who wants to remain anonymous, said building would start soon.

Architect Vernon Head has designed the home to be built on the Clifton plot.
Image: Lincoln W

Auctioneer Joff van Reenen, who opened bids at R15m, said there was “spirited bidding” at the Mount Nelson Hotel in Cape Town and among telephone and online buyers.

High Street Auctions’ director for the Western Cape, Rodney Beck, said plots in Clifton’s bungalow section between Victoria Road and the beach were “almost impossible to buy on the open market”.

Only two Clifton bungalow plots had changed hands in the past decade, he said. “In fact, in the whole of Clifton fewer than 10 vacant land transactions have been recorded since 2009, with the total value of these properties in the region of R200m.

“Vacant stands on the beach in Clifton are therefore unquestionably the rarest and most exclusive residential development sites in South Africa.”

The house to be built on the plot has been designed by Cape Town architect, poet and birdwatcher Vernon Head. Beck said it would have a glass elevator, a gym and five en-suite bedrooms.

“The total blueprint floor area, including balconies, spans more than 470m².”

