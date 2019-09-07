Clifton beach to get a new des res after R20.35m plot auction

Only two Clifton bungalow plots had changed hands in the past decade, he said. “In fact, in the whole of Clifton fewer than 10 vacant land transactions have been recorded since 2009, with the total value of these properties in the region of R200m.

“Vacant stands on the beach in Clifton are therefore unquestionably the rarest and most exclusive residential development sites in South Africa.”

The house to be built on the plot has been designed by Cape Town architect, poet and birdwatcher Vernon Head. Beck said it would have a glass elevator, a gym and five en-suite bedrooms.

“The total blueprint floor area, including balconies, spans more than 470m².”