South Africa

Durban school on high alert after pupil's 'potentially abusive' encounter with unknown man

07 September 2019 - 14:30 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Westville Girls' High in Durban is on high alert after a pupil was approached by an unknown man while waiting for her parents near the school.
Image: 123RF/paylessimages

In a week in which headlines have been dominated by gender-based violence, a Durban school has issued a stern warning to parents to safeguard their daughters after a pupil had a "potentially abusive" encounter with an unknown man.

In a letter issued to parents on Friday, Westvile Girls' High principal Russell Untiedt implored parents to ensure the safety and security of their children following the incident.

Untiedt said a pupil was approached by a man while waiting for her parents across the road from the school at around 4pm.

"The interaction was intimidating and potentially physically abusive," he said.

Untiedt said the incident came two days after he circulated another letter, imploring pupils to be vigilant and parents to be aware of the dangers of waiting to be fetched outside the school property.

"This recent incident shows that the dangers are real and that the safety of your daughter/ward should not be comprised for your convenience," Untiedt said in the letter.

The incident has resulted in the school having to effect strict measures, which would involve detention, if pupils fail to obey the instruction to remain within the property while waiting to be fetched.

Untiedt said the measures were not to be seen as "punitive", but rather to ensure the safety of the pupils.

In his earlier communication with parents, he asked for their support in ensuring their children’s safety, adding that the school did not want its pupils to become "the next crime statistic".

Police did not respond to a request for comment.

