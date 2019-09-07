Here's where you can see Harry and Meghan during their SA tour

The 34-year-old prince will leave his wife and son behind for flying visits to Angola, Botswana and Malawi before the family reunites in Johannesburg for the last day of their tour on Wednesday October 2.

Prince Harry was a regular visitor to Cape Town during his romance with Chelsy Davy, a Zimbabwean student at the University of Cape Town, and he has said he is keen to introduce his 38-year-old wife to Africa.

In a statement on their Instagram account, the duke and duchess said the tour would focus on “community, grassroots leadership, women’s and girls’ rights, mental health, HIV/Aids and the environment”.

The palace said: “In a particularly significant and poignant journey, the Duke of Sussex will have the opportunity to return to Angola to see first-hand the legacy of his mother the late Diana, Princess of Wales, whose visit to Huambo in 1997 helped raise awareness of the threat posed by landmines to communities and livelihoods.”

This is how the tour will unfold:

Monday September 23

Harry and Meghan will attend a workshop in a Cape Town township that teaches children about their rights, self-awareness and safety. It also provides self-defence classes and female empowerment training to young girls in the community

They will tour the city centre District Six Museum and join a community cooking activity with former District Six residents.

Tuesday September 24

The couple will visit the Khayelitsha branch of Waves for Change, which trains surf mentors to provide mental health services to young people.

They will also see the work of The Lunchbox Fund, one of four charities to benefit from donations made by the public to celebrate Archie’s birth.