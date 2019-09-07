Police launch search for 'kidnapped' Durban woman

A 23-year-old Durban woman disappeared minutes after texting her mother that she was being followed by a vehicle on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a team was searching for Sithembile Ncwane, from KwaDabeka, outside Durban.

"It is alleged that the victim was walking along Khululeka drive when she texted her mother that there was a suspicious vehicle that was following her.

"She requested her mother to call her back after two minutes to check on her.

"When the mother phoned back, her cellphone was already off. Sithembile has not been seen since and despite a search that has been conducted, she has not been found," said Mbele.

A case of kidnapping has been opened.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Captain Simphiwe Nene on 079 5000 299 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.