South Africa

Police launch search for 'kidnapped' Durban woman

07 September 2019 - 15:17 By SUTHENTIRA GOVENDER
Sithembile Ncwane, from KwaDabeka, outside Durban is believed to have been kidnapped on Friday
Sithembile Ncwane, from KwaDabeka, outside Durban is believed to have been kidnapped on Friday
Image: Supplied

A 23-year-old Durban woman disappeared minutes after texting her mother that she was being followed by a vehicle on Friday.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said a team was searching for Sithembile Ncwane, from KwaDabeka, outside Durban.

"It is alleged that the victim was walking along Khululeka drive when she texted her mother that there was a suspicious vehicle that was following her.

"She requested her mother to call her back after two minutes to check on her.

"When the mother phoned back, her cellphone was already off. Sithembile has not been seen since and despite a search that has been conducted, she has not been found," said Mbele.

A case of kidnapping has been opened.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts can contact Captain Simphiwe Nene on 079 5000 299 or Crime Stop on 08600 10111.

MORE

Kidnap victim rescued during arrest of police impersonators in Ekurhuleni

A kidnap victim was rescued by Gauteng police while arresting four police impersonators after pouncing on a suspicious vehicle parked at a police ...
News
4 hours ago

'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping

The community of Vanderbijlpark is shocked at the news that a teacher is among the suspects arrested in connection with the kidnapping of ...
News
2 days ago

Threat of Boko Haram school kidnappings in Eastern Cape a hoax, say police

Police in the Eastern Cape have issued a warning about false social media claims alleging that terrorist group Boko Haram is kidnapping children at ...
News
22 hours ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  3. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  4. WATCH | Father cries as he's accused of killing his four children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X