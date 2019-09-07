'I have a program that will bring peace' - Zulu king promises to tackle recent xenophobic violence

At the Reed Dance on Saturday, Zwelithini said: "When I get to Johannesburg it will be at a standstill and be quiet, and no one will ask what's happening. Can the violent people please give us a break because we know violence and what it has done to the nation?"

"I don't do things because I want to be liked or seen by the media. I have a program that will bring peace and unity. It starts with the Zulu nation then it spills out into other nations," he said.

The monarch added that he was glad to hear that the ministerial imbizo that would have been hosted by police minister Bheki Cele this weekend had been postponed. Zwelithini said he was not consulted on the imbizo, which the ministry said was postponed because it clashed with the Reed Dance, which many of the people who needed to be involved in the imbizo - namely izinduna who represent hostel dwellers - would have been attending. to deal with incidents of violence was postponed because he was not consulted.

"The iziduna in Johannesburg have a leader: me, Zwelithini; not some five-year term person. I will come to Johannesburg in person as the owner of inbizos and izinduna. Can the izinduna and amakhosi prepare for the trip to Johannesburg. Everyone who wants to speak to izinduna and the Zulu nation must wait for that day," he said.

He further took a swipe at government, questioning its leadership skills.

"If you look at the state of this country, it shows it's getting out of the leadership's hands. We are not protected," he said.

The monarch also called for unity and for his people to be cautious of the divide and conquer tactics that were used by colonisers.

"This is the same thing that is happening today, disguised as xenophobia," he said.