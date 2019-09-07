Six suspects arrested for killing of Dragon City security guard

Six suspects were arrested on Friday afternoon in connection with the murder of a security guard during an attempted robbery at Dragon City in Johannesburg.

Police said the suspects, who were spotted driving an Audi Q5 towards Booysen, were cornered at a house in Bertha Street, Turffontein.

The vehicle they were driving was found to have been hijacked in Johannesburg earlier this month.

Police seized five unlicensed firearms, including two AK-47 rifles.

Gauteng police management commended the swift response by officers after the community informed the police about the attempted robbery, which occurred shortly before 1pm on Friday.

The suspects will appear in Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Monday, police said.