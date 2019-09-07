South Africa

UCT Uyinene scholarship to keep 'flames alive'

07 September 2019 - 10:04 By Mamela Ndamase
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced the establishment of the Uyinene Mrwetyana scholarship for women in humanity studies to applause.
UCT VC Prof Mamokgethi Phakeng has announced the establishment of the Uyinene Mrwetyana scholarship for women in humanity studies to applause.
Image: Alan Eason

University of Cape Town vice-chancellor Professor Mamokgethi Phakeng announced the establishment of the Uyinene Mrwetyana scholarship for women in humanity studies on Saturday before thousands of mourners gathered at the Abbordford Christian Centre in East London.

To applause Phakeng said: “We have made a commitment, we at UCT to not allow Uyinene’s death to just remain another statistic.

We don’t want her just to be a number. One of the ways we will take a stand against the crime that ended her life is through establishing the Uyinene Mrwetyana scholarship for women in humanity studies.

"Uyinene was a bachelor of arts student majoring in film and media studies as well as politics and governance.

Through this scholarship we would like to provide opportunities to other young women like Uyinene, who dream of a career within the discipline of humanities. Each time the scholarship is awarded will be a reminder the tragic circumstances under which Uyinene’s life was taken.”

Addressing Uyinene’s distraught parents, Phakeng said: “Your loss is our loss.”

The scholarship will also be awarded in an effort to keep the “flames of Uyinene’s legacy burning”.

Phakeng said it would be awarded to women and she proudly announced that the UCT community had already started donating funds towards the initiative.

DispatchLive

READ MORE:

EFF to sue government over Uyinene Mrwetyana's death in post office

The EFF says it will take legal action against the management of the SA Post Office as well as minister of communications Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams ...
Politics
1 day ago

Hundreds including police minister attend Uyinene funeral in East London

Hundreds of mourners are at the Abbotsford Christian Centre in East London to bid farewell to Uyinene Mrwetyana who was raped and killed in Cape Town ...
News
52 minutes ago

Why revealing the name of Uyinene's alleged killer could jeopardize the case

On Monday last week, the court barred the public and media from revealing the identity Uyinene Mrwetyana's alleged killer and rapist until an ...
News
2 days ago

'This is not the country we fought for': Graça Machel at UCT memorial service for Uyinene Mrwetyana

Some carried flowers, others had placards calling for the death penalty, but all wore black and arrived in their thousands to commemorate the life of ...
News
2 days ago

Most read

  1. Cops arrest school teacher & 'family friend' in Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  2. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  3. Durban teen's chilling words to friends the day she was found hanged South Africa
  4. WATCH | Father cries as he's accused of killing his four children South Africa
  5. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X