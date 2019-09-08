Hostel residents march against foreigners as Buthelezi tries to appeal for peace

IFP president emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Sunday battled to quell tensions in Johannesburg as he spoke out against xenophobic violence.

Sections of the crowd at the gathering in Jeppe walked out as he addressed them.

Buthelezi delivered his speech despite the disruption.

According to a prepared speech, the veteran politician told them, "Looting and destruction of property is a crime. Full stop. Assault is always wrong."

In contrast to the message he was delivering, protesters from various hostels in eastern Johannesburg had marched along Jules Street earlier on Sunday. Carrying weapons, including knobkerries, the men sang, "foreigners must go back to where they came from".