Missing girl, 11, found murdered

The body of an 11-year-old girl who was reported missing earlier this week has been found outside the farming town of Groblersdal in Limpopo, police said.

Police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said Thandi Mampane left her home in Ga-Marishane village for school on Thursday last week and never returned.

Ngoepe said she was reported missing and her body was found on Friday.

A post-mortem would be undertaken to determine the cause of death.

No arrests had been made.