Police seize electronic equipment from Underberg man accused of inciting foreigner attacks

A 27-year-old man has been arrested by KwaZulu-Natal police for allegedly inciting attacks on foreign nationals - even pinpointing them by name - in Underberg.

The man, who lives on a farm in the southern Drakensberg, is alleged to have written a post on Facebook inciting the Underberg community to attack all foreign nationals and their businesses in the area.

Police spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbele said more than 20 foreign nationals operating businesses in Underberg had on Friday reported the Facebook post to police.

The post mentioned the names of the businesses that should be attacked.

Mbele said: "A case of intimidation and incitement to commit public violence was opened at the Himeville police station for investigation. Police immediately commenced with their investigation, which led to the arrest of the suspect at his place of work at a farm in Underberg."

His electronic devices were seized for further investigation.

The suspect is in police custody.

He will appear in the Underberg Magistrates Court soon.