South Africa

Runner dies after collapsing during park run at Durban North Beach

08 September 2019 - 12:54 By Iavan Pijoos
A runner died on Saturday evening after collapsing during the North Beach park run in the day.
Image: Tony Carnie

A runner died after collapsing during the North Beach park run in Durban over the weekend.

According to the organisers of the weekly event, the runner collapsed on Saturday morning but only died in the evening.

Further information was not immediately available.

"Due to the sensitivity of the matter we cannot disclose any information at this point, " said the organisers.

"Our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. We’d like to thank everyone who stopped to help, your efforts are appreciated."

We are saddened to hear that our runner, who collapsed at North Beach yesterday, passed away during the night. Our...

Posted by North Beach parkrun on Sunday, September 8, 2019

