Runner dies after collapsing during park run at Durban North Beach
08 September 2019 - 12:54
A runner died after collapsing during the North Beach park run in Durban over the weekend.
According to the organisers of the weekly event, the runner collapsed on Saturday morning but only died in the evening.
Further information was not immediately available.
"Due to the sensitivity of the matter we cannot disclose any information at this point, " said the organisers.
"Our deepest sympathy to his family and friends. We’d like to thank everyone who stopped to help, your efforts are appreciated."
