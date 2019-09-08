South Africa

Thirteen awaiting-trial prisoners escape from police holding cells

08 September 2019 - 13:38 By Iavan Pijoos
A task team has been established to hunt for awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells.
A task team has been established to hunt for awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells.
Image: 123RF/Stockstudio44

A manhunt has been launched for 13 awaiting-trial prisoners who escaped from police holding cells in Seshego outside Polokwane over the weekend.

Limpopo police spokesperson Col Moatshe Ngoepe said the prisoners escaped on Friday evening.

A task team has been established to hunt for the prisoners.

They were arrested for business robberies and for contravening the Immigration Act.

They were identified as:

  • Jeffrey Sekunda, 40
  • Alex Chinengo, 26
  • Usher Hamadanisa, 27
  • Edmore Madzudzu, 34
  • Concelia Musengeni, 35
  • Jeffrey Duvenegwa, 37
  • Tenashe Moyo, 24
  • Elvis Charo, 26
  • Ida Jana, 20
  • Cosia Mabena, 19
  • Ludwick Dube, 19
  • Luckson Manyangadzi, 31
  • Mishack Brian, 19

Anyone with information can contact Col Simon Mogale at 071-479-2329 or the crime stop number 086-001-0111 or the nearest police station police.

MORE

Two 'dangerous' prisoners shot dead at court after attempting to escape

The two men were being escorted to the holding cells on Tuesday afternoon after their court appearance when they attacked a warder.
News
1 month ago

WATCH | Gang leader caught trying to escape jail disguised as his daughter

A gang leader who disguised himself as his daughter to try to escape from prison will be disciplined.
News
1 month ago

After two escapes, 'El Chapo' may go to Supermax prison to avoid a third

Joaquin Guzman, the convicted Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo, has escaped twice from maximum security prisons in Mexico, once by digging a ...
News
1 month ago

Most read

  1. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa
  2. WATCH | Father cries as he's accused of killing his four children South Africa
  3. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  4. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  5. WATCH | Zuma loses Hanekom 'spy' defamation case, ordered to pay damages South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X