Woman shot dead in crossfire between rival gangs in Cape Town

A 27-year-old woman died after she was hit by a stray bullet in Grassy Park, Cape Town, on Sunday morning.

Police spokesperson Col Andrè Traut said the woman was allegedly caught in the crossfire between rival gangs in the area.

Traut said the shooting happened just after midnight.

According to the Western Cape Gang Watch's page, the woman was the mother of two young children.

No arrests have been made. Police are investigating a murder case.