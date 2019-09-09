South Africa

Amy'Leigh de Jager's parents arrive at Vanderbijlpark court ahead of 'kidnapping' case

09 September 2019 - 09:51 By Iavan Pijoos
Amy’Leigh’s parents, Wynand and Angeline de Jager, arrive at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on September 9 2019.
Amy’Leigh’s parents, Wynand and Angeline de Jager, arrive at the Vanderbijlpark magistrate's court on September 9 2019.
Image: Iavan Pijoos/TimesLIVE

The parents of six-year-old Amy’Leigh de Jager, who was "kidnapped" outside a primary school in Vanderbijlpark last week, have arrived at Gauteng's Vanderbijlpark magistrate’s court.

Wynand and Angeline de Jager appeared calm as they entered the courtroom on Monday morning.

The couple was escorted to an office next to the courtroom for privacy.

A large group of family members and friends waited outside court ahead of proceedings. Amy’Leigh’s grandfather, Christo de Jager, was in the gallery.

The father of one of the accused kept to himself.

The three suspects, among them a teacher employed at Amy'Leigh's school, were arrested last week. Four men grabbed the grade R pupil from her mother outside Laerskool Kollegepark on Monday. She was released unharmed in the early hours of Tuesday.

The suspects were arrested on Wednesday night, after what police said was an intelligence-driven operation involving members from the family violence, child protection and sexual offences (FCS) unit in Vanderbijlpark, assisted by the FCS unit in Vereeniging and crime intelligence members.

They are two women, aged 27 and 40, and a 50-year-old man, all from Vanderbijlpark.

They have been kept in police custody.

The matter is expected to be heard at 11am. 

Meanwhile, the Facebook page, Amy-Leigh's Missing Kids, said: “Under the circumstances she is doing OK. She is scared to be alone and not sleeping very good. She avoids talking about what happened by making jokes. She really is a very kind and loving little girl. Thank you for all the loving messages. She appreciates all of them.”

Amy-Leigh was kidnapped by four men outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on September 2 2019. She was dropped off unharmed on September 3 2019.

MORE

Finding Amy'Leigh was an act of fate, says girl's hero

When Amy'Leigh de Jager was safely in the arms of her father, Wynand, her unwitting saviour, Hendrik Breedt, asked the six-year-old never to forget ...
News
1 day ago

Negotiators the unseen heroes in Amy’Leigh abduction drama

Hostage negotiators charged with ensuring the safe return of Amy’Leigh de Jager would have spent hours on an emotional tightrope, second-guessing ...
News
3 days ago

WATCH | Emotional grandfather relives Amy'Leigh's harrowing kidnapping

Amy'Leigh de Jager's grandfather, Martin Brouwer, has opened up about how the kidnapping of the six-year-old affected their family and the horrific ...
News
3 days ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa
  3. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  4. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  5. Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X