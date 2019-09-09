South Africa

Amy’Leigh teacher trades classroom for courtroom

09 September 2019 - 07:00
Six-year-old kidnap victim Amy'Leigh de Jager who was snatched outside Laerskool Kollegepark in Vanderbijlpark on Monday.
Image: Facebook

Instead of welcoming a gleeful group of bright-eyed children into her classroom, a preschool teacher – the alleged mastermind behind the kidnap and ransom plot of Amy’Leigh de Jager – will stand in the dock of the Vanderbijlpark Magistrate’s Court.

The woman and two alleged cohorts, who cannot be named until they have appeared before a magistrate, were arrested last week after their brazen plot unravelled.

Their alleged scheme was set in motion when four men grabbed the grade R pupil from her mother, Angeline, outside the gates of Laerskool Kollegepark on Monday morning. They bundled her into a white Toyota Fortuner before speeding off.

