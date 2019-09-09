South Africa

'Dros rapist' Nicholas Ninow wanted table close to children, says witness

09 September 2019 - 15:24 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Nicholas Ninow, accused of raping a seven-year-old child, in the Pretoria high court.
Nicholas Ninow, accused of raping a seven-year-old child, in the Pretoria high court.
Image: Not In My Name SA via Facebook

Nicholas Ninow changed tables at the Dros restaurant where he raped a seven-year-old child so that he could be closer to the children's area.

This was part of the testimony of an employee at the Silverton, Pretoria, restaurant on Monday. The employee asked not to be named.

Ninow is accused of raping a seven-year-old girl at the restaurant in September 2018. 

Earlier on Monday, Ninow pleaded guilty to rape, possession of drugs and defeating the ends of justice in the Pretoria high court. He pleaded not guilty to an assault charge.

Nicholas Ninow pleads guilty to raping girl, 7, at Dros restaurant

WARNING: Not for sensitive readers. Shocking details of how Nicholas Ninow raped a 7-year-old girl at a Dros restaurant in Silverton emerged on ...
News
3 hours ago

The woman told the court that when Ninow - who could not be named until he had pleaded because of the rape charge - arrived at the restaurant, he ordered a draft beer. He then followed this up with alcoholic shooters, and then more beer.

"When he arrived, I asked if he wanted a table of one or two, and he said two. He ordered a Castle draft and went outside to smoke. He said he was waiting for someone," the woman said.

But he then moved to a table closer to the kiddies' corner. "The children were visible and making noise as they were playing," she said.

The witness said she later went to the bathroom to comb her hair. The child's mother then came into the bathroom to look for her daughter. "She asked me if I had not seen the child and I said I did not. She then asked me if there was someone in the toilet cubicle and I said yes," she told the court.

According to the woman, she and the child's mother, a child minder and two other waitresses knocked on the stall door. They all tried to open it but someone inside the cubicle pushed the door back.

"We pushed the door harder and it eventually slightly opened. We then saw there was a man inside and that person was the accused [Ninow]," she said.

Ninow tried to assault the woman and the child's mother with a belt, the woman said.

"He was topless. We then heard the child calling out for her mother. I went out and screamed that the doors must be closed," she said.

READ MORE:

Dros rape accused in hospital after feeling ill but described as 'stable'

The Dros child rape accused was admitted to hospital after telling prison officials that he was not feeling well, the department of correctional ...
News
4 months ago

Dros rape accused fit to stand trial

The man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Pretoria is fit to stand trial.
News
7 months ago

Dros rape accused: 'God grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change'

The alleged Dros rapist will carry this message with him for the rest of his life: “God‚ grant me the serenity to accept the things I cannot change; ...
News
10 months ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa
  3. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  4. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  5. Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X