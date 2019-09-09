South Africa

Durban student, found after being missing for three weeks, dies in hospital

09 September 2019 - 11:24 By Lwandile Bhengu
Durban student Natasha Conabeer, who was found two days ago after being missing for three weeks, has died.
UKZN student Natasha Conabeer, who was found on Saturday after she went missing three weeks ago, has died.

A family spokesperson confirmed that the 23-year-old had passed away in hospital on Monday, but was unable to comment further.

Shortly after she was found, her mother, Rosemary, reportedly expressed concern about her condition.

She went missing after leaving her Florida Road, Durban, flat to visit family.

This is a developing story.

