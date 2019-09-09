FBI and Hawks sharpen knives after alleged SA fraudster bust

Umlazi-born fugitive Dennis Jali – hunted down by authorities in SA and in the US for allegedly defrauding investors in a get-rich-quick scheme – finds himself squarely in the crosshairs of the law.

The 34-year-old, who had been sought by the Hawks since March 2018 for his alleged links to an investment scam, was arrested late in August.

After an appearance in the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crime Court last week, the preacher and alleged conman was released on R30,000 bail.



