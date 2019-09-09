Mandela, resurrection and African wealth - six noteworthy quotes by Robert Mugabe

Former Zimbabwean president Robert Mugabe died on Friday at age 95, and the world has remembered him for some of the bold statements he made over the years.

From comments on white people to South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela, here are some of Mugabe's quotes:

On Nelson Mandela

"I asked one ANC minister how come the whites have been left with so much power, and he said it was because of your friend Mandela. That was an ANC minister who was saying that. Mandela went too far in doing good to the non-black communities, really in some cases at the expense of blacks. That is being too saintly, too good." According to Sunday Independent, Mugabe said this in 2013 in an SABC interview.

On Obama and homosexuality

"We have this American president, [Barack] Obama, born of an African father, who is saying we will not give you aid if you don't embrace homosexuality. We ask: was he born out of homosexuality? We need continuity in our race, and that comes from a woman.

"Since Obama embraces homosexuality, embraces same-sex marriage, advocates for homosexual people, and enjoys an attractive countenance, thus if it becomes necessary I shall travel to DC, get down on my knee and ask for his hand." -Al Jazeera reported this was said in 2015 during an interview with ZDC.

Stepping down as president

"My decision to resign is voluntary on my part. It arises from concern for the welfare of the people of Zimbabwe and my desire to ensure a smooth, peaceful and non-violent transfer of power that underpins national security, peace and stability." - According to Sky News, this was said in 2017.

On dying

"I have died many times. That is where I have beaten Christ. Christ died once and resurrected once. I have died and resurrected and I don't know how many times I will die and resurrect." - According to TimesLIVE, he said this in 2012 on the occasion of his 88th birthday.

On leadership

"I am still the [Adolf] Hitler of the time. This Hitler has only one objective: justice for his own people, sovereignty for his people, recognition of the independence of his people. If that is Hitler, then let me be a Hitler tenfold." - According to Sky News, this was said in 2003.

On African wealth

"African resources belong to Africa. Others may come to assist as friends and allies, but no longer as colonisers or oppressors, no longer as racists." - According to Weekend Post, Mugabe made this statement in 2015.