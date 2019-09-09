Mother's heart-wrenching letter to her four murdered children

A Pinetown, KZN, mother has apologised to her four children for not being able to protect them when they needed her most.

"I am sorry I was not able to protect you," Xolisile Mpungose said in a letter to her children, Ayakha Jiyane, 17, Kuhlekonke, 4, Khwezi, 6, and Siphesihle Mpungose, 10.

Jiyane was strangled, while the three younger children were found hanged at their Wyebank home on Tuesday last week.

In the letter, read out by Mpungose's sister, Slindile Mulaudizi, during the funeral at Copesville Sports Ground in Pietermaritzburg on Sunday, Mpungose told each child how much she loved them, before bidding them farewell.

The heartbroken mother was overcome by emotion during the formalities, which included speeches by ANC Women's League (ANCWL) president Bathabile Dlamini, KwaZulu-Natal premier Sihle Zikalala and eThekwini mayor Mxolisi Kaunda.