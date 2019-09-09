Murdered Durban student Natasha Conabeer 'was being stalked'

A week before she went missing in August, Durban student Natasha Conabeer sent one of her best friends a message saying that she was being stalked.

Zamambo Mkhize, from Gauteng, who went to Inanda Seminary School with Conabeer, told TimesLIVE on Monday that her "best friend since school" sent her the message via WhatsApp a week before she was last seen on August 18. Conabeer died in hospital on Monday.

In the message to Mkhize, Conabeer said it was complicated as "someone was following her almost 24/7". She hinted that she couldn't disclose some information "until all this goes away, for my loved ones [sic] protection". Conabeer thanked her friend for her love and concern.

Mkhize realised that Conabeer could not reveal too much information and responded that she wouldn't ask her the details of who was stalking her or why.

A week later, Conabeer disappeared. Earlier that day, she had messaged a friend with whom she was staying near Morningside that she was going to her family home in Inanda. But she never made it to her mother Rosemary's home.