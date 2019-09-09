Old Mutual bars CEO Peter Moyo from the office ... again

Old Mutual has again barred its embattled chief executive officer Peter Moyo from returning to work, SowetanLIVE reported.

The South Gauteng high court last week dismissed a second court application by Old Mutual to stop Moyo from returning to work until its appeal process had been finalised, but the company has remained steadfast that Moyo cannot return to work.

On his arrival at the Old Mutual offices on Monday morning, Moyo was hauled to a boardroom where he was told he would not be granted access to his office.

“When we arrived here they pulled us to the boardroom to tell us we are not authorised [to be] here. It’s déjà vu... they are again preventing Mr Moyo from taking over his duties as the CEO,” said his lawyer, Eric Mabuza.

“We have now asked Old Mutual to produce a legal authority which bars Mr Moyo from taking over his duties. They have gone to seek that authority. We want the board resolution which authorised the decision to bar Mr Moyo from taking over his duties.”