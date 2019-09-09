WATCH | Potential prosecution for spreading fake news about xenophobia: SA government

The SA government has issued a strict warning regarding the spreading of misleading information about recent xenophobia attacks, saying fake news about the protests could see social media users prosecuted.

This after President Cyril Ramaphosa warned against old and misleading videos doing the rounds on social media.

Ramaphosa said the misinformation was sowing further conflict and called on people to stop fuelling a climate of fear and confusion.

“We must act responsibly and stop disseminating fake videos, photographs and messages, especially on social media, with an intention of negatively portraying our country and its people,” he said.