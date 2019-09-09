Two dead, 30 arrested after looting in Samora Machel informal settlement

Police are investigating the deaths of a 32-year-old woman and an unidentified man after chaos broke out in the Samora Machel informal settlement in Cape Town at the weekend.

The bodies were discovered in the remains of a looted foreign-owned shop. Shop owners packed up their wares and and left as the looting of stores started.

Police joined in the task of stabilising the area by the military and arrested 30 people in connection with the crimes, but have not yet identified suspects in the killings of the two people.

"During the protest action, two fatalities were reported," said SAPS spokesperson Lt-Col Andre Traut. "The bodies of a 32-year-old female and an unknown male were recovered on the premises of the looted store. The circumstances surrounding their deaths are under investigation," he said.