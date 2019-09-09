South Africa

Two people killed, 5 injured in Joburg CBD after violence flared up overnight

09 September 2019 - 07:10 By Iavan Pijoos
Albertina Sisulu Street, next to Maboneng, was closed due to a crowd that gathered at Murray Park on Sunday.
Image: Emram via Facebook

All roads in Johannesburg's CBD affected by violence on Sunday are clear on Monday morning, after a concerted effort by police and metro police to curtail mob violence.

Two people were killed overnight and five were injured after violence flared up again in the CBD, Jeppestown and Hillbrow. Store fronts were damaged, a building was set alight and a truck torched. 

Police spokesperson Capt Kay Makhubela said on Monday morning that one person had been killed and more than 17 people arrested.

Johannesburg metro police department (JMPD) spokesperson Wayne Minnaar said a second person was shot and killed in Denver on Sunday evening. “We are still investigating whether it is linked to the violence or not.”

Makhubela said protesters also attempted to set fire to a mosque in the area. “They threw a petrol bomb at the mosque, but it didn't catch fire,” he said.

Metro police attended to a building fire on the corner of Jules and 24th streets, as well as truck that was ablaze in Denver. Its teams helped clear the streets overnight.

On Sunday morning, Brig Mathapelo Peters said a crowd of about 1,200 hostel residents gathered at Murray Park for an address by former IFP leader Mangosuthu Buthelezi. However, the proceeds were disrupted by a splinter group, which left before he finished speaking. 

Police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets to restrain disruptive marchers in downtown Johannesburg.

Affected areas on Sunday included Maboneng, Malvern, Cleveland and Jeppestown.

