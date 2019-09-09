South Africa

'Unsafe to work': Johannesburg's City Power pulls teams out of flash points

09 September 2019 - 07:47 By timeslive
City Power will assess the situation on Monday.
City Power will assess the situation on Monday.
Image: The Times/Alon Skuy

City Power withdrew its operators and technicians overnight from Johannesburg areas plagued by xenophobic attacks, for safety reasons.

The entity said on Sunday night it had been informed of new attacks on businesses and foreigners' homes in areas including the CBD,  Jeppestown, Malvern, Johannesburg central, Rosettenville, Hillbrow and Berea.

“These are some of the areas, that include Alexandra and Lenasia, where City Power struggled to operate, or operated limited service, during the recent attacks,” said spokesperson Isaac Mangena.

“Our customers were, and will continue to be, inconvenienced with limited or no response to fault calls in areas where danger is anticipated.”

City Power CEO Lerato Setshedi explained the entity's decision to withdraw services.

“We are doing this for safety reasons of our staff members and contractors.

“We acknowledge, as City Power, the potential safety concerns for our employees due to the continued attacks, protests and lootings. This means that as a service delivery utility, City Power may find it difficult to respond to some of the fault calls in the areas we have identified as flash points,” Setshedi said.

Services that do not require physical visits by City Power staff are continuing, said Mangena. These include the ability of customers to log faults in non-violent areas and vending for electricity.

“City Power will assess the situation on Monday to see if there are any safety improvements and a call will be made daily, with our staff encouraged to remain vigilant and take necessary precautions to ensure they are not hurt in the execution of their duties. The violent protests concern us as City Power and the safety of our employees and contractors is of utmost importance.”

MORE

Two people killed, 5 injured in Joburg CBD after violence flared up overnight

All roads in Johannesburg's CBD affected by violence on Sunday are clear on Monday morning, after a concerted effort by police and metro police to ...
News
5 hours ago

IN FULL: Mangosuthu Buthelezi's message against xenophobia

I come here today not as a politician, but as an elder. There is a terrible quarrel in our nation with foreign nationals who are living amongst us. ...
Politics
22 hours ago

WATCH | Mapping out the violence and looting in the streets of Gauteng

The streets of Gauteng have been likened to a war zone.
News
4 days ago

Most read

  1. Uyinene Mrwetyana's killer: Post Office knew about him News
  2. Amy'Leigh kidnapped as 'bargaining tool' in drug trafficking debt South Africa
  3. Mother Xolisile Mpungose buries her four slain children South Africa
  4. 'Revenge possible motive' of teacher arrested for Amy'Leigh's kidnapping South Africa
  5. Missing Durban woman found, receiving treatment in hospital South Africa

Latest Videos

Cyril Ramaphosa visits families of slain gender-based violence victims
‘Who can you trust? I’m distraught’: Amy’Leigh’s emotional grandfather relives ...
X