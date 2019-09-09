South Africa

WATCH | SA's hottest dancer? Busting a move for a bonus

09 September 2019 - 15:20 By EMILE BOSCH

After recent turbulent times in Johannesburg, SCP Security held an in-house dancing competition, similar to the popular "git up challenge" popularised in America which sees people dancing to The Git Up by Blanco Brown. 

Twelve in-house officers gave it their all, seeking the title of SCP's "magic mike" and a small bonus. 

The contests ended with reaction officer Klaas taking home the hottest dancer title and a bonus on September 7 2019. 

