WATCH | SA's hottest dancer? Busting a move for a bonus

After recent turbulent times in Johannesburg, SCP Security held an in-house dancing competition, similar to the popular "git up challenge" popularised in America which sees people dancing to The Git Up by Blanco Brown.

Twelve in-house officers gave it their all, seeking the title of SCP's "magic mike" and a small bonus.

The contests ended with reaction officer Klaas taking home the hottest dancer title and a bonus on September 7 2019.