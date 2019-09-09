South Africa

WATCH | 'They came out shooting': 11 dead after week of violent protests

09 September 2019 - 08:07 By emile bosch

"When he took that gun, he ran inside Slovo and he was shooting," Slovo Park resident Henny Mathe said, recounting the death of Karabo Ditire, who was washing his two-year-old daughter's clothes when he was killed.  

Ditire's killing, allegedly by a Somali shop owner, led to Slovo Park residents looting nearby stores in retaliation.

Mathe claims another Slovo Park resident, Isaac Sebako, was shot while carrying two crates of looted goods. 

Sebako and Mathe are among 11 people who died during a week of xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

Slovo Park, a squatter camp in Coronationville, is one of many areas in Johannesburg that experienced violence. 

Community leader Doctor Selotlego described the situation as war. Selotlego attributed the incidents to extreme poverty experienced by a large percentage of South Africans. Foreigners not hiring South Africans was another factor, he said. 

The recent outbreaks of xenophobia have resulted in South Africa facing backlash from other African countries, including Zambia and Nigeria.  

LISTEN | What Police Minister General Bheki Cele plans to do about violent looting in Gauteng

'I have a programme that will bring peace' - Zulu king promises to tackle recent xenophobic violence

Zulu monarch King Goodwill Zwelithini has vowed to bring Johannesburg to a standstill and douse the flames following violent clashes in the city.
Politics
1 day ago

Buthelezi begs angry crowd to calm down as he speaks against xenophobia

IFP president emeritus Mangosuthu Buthelezi on Sunday battled to quell tensions in Johannesburg as he spoke out against xenophobic violence.
News
22 hours ago

'Flying blind' as lawlessness rules

Sacci chief appeals for strong state response to rioting, looting
Business
1 day ago

Maboneng precinct and Joburg CBD shut down as hostel dwellers march

Police fired stun grenades and rubber bullets on Sunday afternoon to restrain disruptive marchers in downtown Johannesburg, following an address to ...
News
19 hours ago

