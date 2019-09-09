WATCH | 'They came out shooting': 11 dead after week of violent protests

Mathe claims another Slovo Park resident, Isaac Sebako, was shot while carrying two crates of looted goods.

Sebako and Mathe are among 11 people who died during a week of xenophobic violence in Gauteng.

Slovo Park, a squatter camp in Coronationville, is one of many areas in Johannesburg that experienced violence.

Community leader Doctor Selotlego described the situation as war. Selotlego attributed the incidents to extreme poverty experienced by a large percentage of South Africans. Foreigners not hiring South Africans was another factor, he said.

The recent outbreaks of xenophobia have resulted in South Africa facing backlash from other African countries, including Zambia and Nigeria.